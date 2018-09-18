Nikki Bella Admits Her Dating Life Has Been ‘Boring’ Since Calling Off Wedding To John Cena

Nikki Bella is back in the dating game after calling off her wedding to John Cena! But, it’s not as thrilling as you may have thought… Here’s what she had to say about finding love!

Nikki Bella, 34, has been through a lot, but she’s putting herself out there! The WWE star revealed that she’s dating again after her split from John Cena, 41, however, it’s not what you may think. “I’m pretty lame. Usually, the person that I date at night is Netflix and my black licorice,” she recently joked when chatting with E! News. “They’re very satisfying.”

The television personality went on to admit that “it’s kind of boring in the dating life, but other than that, it’s been a lot of fun.” Although Nikki and John have decided to go their separate ways, the former longtime lovers still remain closer than ever. “When you have an amazing connection with someone, you just stay friends,” she admitted.

Right now, Nikki is staying busy with work and other business ventures. “I’ve just been busy working and I just love everything that Brie [Bella] and I are up to. It’s just been a lot of fun,” she continued.

Although Nikki says her dating life is a bit lackluster, she proved she’s still got game in the trailer for E!‘s upcoming eighth season of Total Divas. Nikki flirts with a younger man in the teaser and looks totally confident when doing so. “Am I making you embarrassed ’cause you’re with an older woman?” Nikki is seen teasing her potential new beau. “We have so much chemistry,” she later adds in a voiceover. “It’s amazing.”

As you may know, Nikki and John, who dated for six years, were set to tie the knot on May 5, 2018, following their April 2017 engagement, which was featured on live television. However, the couple was experiencing some relationship troubles. After attempting to work things out, Nikki announced that she and John were officially calling it quits. In July 2018, Nikki revealed that they had called off their engagement.