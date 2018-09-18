National Cheeseburger Day 2018: Free Cheese Sliders At White Castle & More Epic Deals

Happy National Cheeseburger Day! In honor of this special day, many of your favorite restaurant chains are offering amazing deals on tasty burgers. See where you can get the best deal now!

National Cheeseburger Day is Sept. 18, and that means there are some epic deals for you to chow down on. At White Castle, you can get a free cheese slider with any purchase on National Cheeseburger Day. Over at IHOP, the restaurant is offering a free side of two Buttermilk pancakes or two Pumpkin Spice pancakes with the purchase of any Ultimate Steakburger in-restaurant. Yes, this means you can get pancakes AND a cheeseburger. The deal is available on National Cheeseburger Day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. at participating locations.

Ruby Tuesday is offering a National Cheeseburger Day deal as well. If you join their So Connected email club, you can get a free cheeseburger on National Cheeseburger Day. If you’ve already joined, then you can go on ahead and get your free cheeseburger. BurgerFi is offering a buy one BurgerFi Cheeseburger get one for only $1 on National Cheeseburger Day. The deal is good all day on Sept. 18 and is for in-store orders only. Wayback Burgers is doing at BOGO Cheeeesy Burger deal when you order through the Wayback app. It’s all about the app these days!

Wendy’s is sweetening the deal by offering a free Dave’s single all month long when you buy anything else through their mobile app. At Red Robin, when you order a cheeseburger on National Cheeseburger Day, you can get bottomless fries for just $5. Burger and fries? Count us in!

Free cheeseburgers: @Wendys is offering a free Dave’s single all month when you buy anything else through the chain’s mobile app. $WEN The promotion is in celebrating National Cheeseburger Day on Sept. 18. pic.twitter.com/fVM2dE3S9W — Jonathan Maze (@jonathanmaze) September 10, 2018

Red Robin's National Cheeseburger Day Deal Will Get You Bottomless Fries For $5 https://t.co/bjgCwocWHf pic.twitter.com/h27DnytQsC — ω๏๏∂y (@CurrentSocials) September 12, 2018

See, there are so many National Cheeseburger Day deals for you to get your hands on. There’s nothing quite like a juicy cheeseburger, am I right? You have so much to choose from on National Cheeseburger Day! Don’t let these deals go to waste!