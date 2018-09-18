Miley Cyrus Poses With Baby In New Pic After It’s Revealed She & Liam Hemsworth Have ‘Hot Baby-Making Sex’

Baby fever? Miley Cyrus posed with a fan’s baby in a photo tweeted on Sept. 14, right after we reported that her and Liam Hemsworth would be ‘ready if she got pregnant’!

Miley Cyrus, 25, showed us what she’d look like as a mother! The “Malibu” singer held a fan’s baby, Lennon, in a photo tweeted on Sept. 14. Miley’s blue bucket hat and T-shirt even coordinated with the color of the munchkin’s frilly onesie. The pop star’s a natural! “Lennon LOVES strangers !! miley is the sweetest!!!” the mother of the baby captioned the photo. This picture arrived just a few weeks after we reported on Aug. 28 that Miley and her fiancé Liam Hemsworth, 28, are having “baby making sex.” So, is a family on the horizon?

“They’ve both agreed that they’re at the place in their lives that they’d actually be ready if she got pregnant,” a friend of Miley’s EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife, who also shared the baby making sex news. As for timing, her friend added, “They’re in no rush, it’s not a case of needing it to happen right away.” But ready this twice-engaged couple is, with a recently purchased 33.5-acre homestead in Miley’s hometown of Franklin, Tennessee. Although Miley bought the farmhouse for $5.8 million in August of 2017 according to E! News, she and Liam have reportedly “moved in permanently” recently, Daily Mail reported on Sept. 17. And this latest photo seems to confirm that move, since the Twitter user lists that she lives in Tennessee. Miley and Liam also caught the eyes of other locals, one of which foresaw parenthood in their future! The owner of an antiques store in Tennessee that Miley loves said the pop star would make a “very good mum,” with Nashville being the “perfect place to start a family,” the business owner told NW magazine. Nashville and Franklin are neighboring cities.

House, check. Baby — sometime in the future. But marriage? That’s one plan Miley and Liam are still undecided about. “Miley and Liam consider themselves married,” Miley’s friend EXCLUSIVELY told us on Sept. 5. “They refer to each other like they are, too, so it’s a bit confusing. But Miley swears they haven’t actually tied the knot and she says they may never do it. They want to have a family and be together forever, but they legit might never get married.”

lennon LOVES strangers !! miley is the sweetest!!!💜 pic.twitter.com/GuIc49pRbf — ❥hb (@basshannuhhh) September 14, 2018

Too cute. We can’t wait for Miley to post her own adorable family pictures one day!