Meghan Markle Glows As She Inspects Her Wedding Gown In New Trailer For Doc About The Queen

After gasping in astonishment, Meghan Markle couldn’t believe her eyes when she saw her wedding gown for the first time. Best of all, this special moment was captured for all to see!

It was an once-in-a-lifetime moment for Meghan Markle, 37, when she gazed upon the dress and veil she would wear when marrying Prince Harry, 34. Luckily for royalists everywhere, this moment was actually caught on video. A snippet of Meghan’s reaction to her dress was shown in the trailer for Queen of the World, a new ITV documentary series about Queen Elizabeth II, 92. In a “right time, right moment” situation, the crew caught Meghan’s huge smile as she saw her bridal outfit, which included a veil that featured hand-embroider flowers from each of the 53 countries in the Commonwealth.

“Fifty-three countries, oh my goodness,” Meghan said, per PEOPLE. “It’ll keep us busy.” In addition to those flowers, Meghan had some personal touches added to her gown. She had the Wintersweet, which grows near Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace, added to the gown, as well as the California Poppy, the state flower of her native California. How lovely.

Fans can see this entire scene play out in Queen of The World, which will premiere in the states on Oct. 1 at 8 PM on HBO. The documentary, directed by Matt Hill, will include footage of the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh’s private film archives. It will also feature “behind-the-scenes moments with The Queen and other members of the Royal Family, including Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; Princess Anne; Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge; Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex; and the Countess of Wessex.”

The documentary will focus both on Queen Elizabeth as she “hands down her duties to the next generation.” Speaking of the next generation, Meghan and Harry have been married for less than six months, and there’s already pressure for him and Meghan to start a family. While Harry would love to have children with Meghan, “he really is in no hurry,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com, adding that he’s loving “having Meghan all too himself.” Harry, according to the source, would love to have kids “next year” and figures “it will happen when it happens.”