Kenya Moore Hoping To Replace Julie Chen On ‘The Talk’ After ‘RHOA’ Firing

Kenya Moore is looking for a new job after losing her gig on ‘RHOA.’ We’ve got details on how she’s angling to replace Julie Chen who has just resigned from ‘The Talk.’

The Talk could get a little more peachy if former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore has her way. The 47-year-old is pregnant with her miracle baby and not even that huge life changing development could save her job on the Bravo reality show. Now she’s looking for new work and thinks she’d be perfect to replace Julie Chen on the CBS daytime talk show. “Kenya wants that seat on The Talk and she’s working overtime behind the scenes to get the job,” a source tells Radar Online.

“She desperately wants to outshine all those b***hes on RHOA and believes a job on The Talk would gag those girls,” the insider continues. Kenya’s due to give birth in a few months and wants to hit the ground running to nab the sweet daytime TV gig. “She’s had her people talk to production and is eager to give birth right away so she can put her energy into this opportunity,” the source adds.

Kenya shouldn’t get her hopes up too fast because a source close to the show tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that filling Julie’s seat isn’t an immediate priority. “A replacement will be made but they are going to let the show breath with who they have now and after some time away from Julie they will pursue bringing in someone else,” and insider tells us. “This is going to allow the show to try some new things and inject a new life into it so they want to pursue that first for all it is worth before they make official replacement decisions.”

Julie, 48, announced she’s stepping away for good from the show she helped launch nine years ago in a video opening the program on Sept. 18. Her decision comes after her husband Les Moonves, 68, was forced out of his job as CBS CEO following 12 women coming forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct, harassment and inappropriate workplace conduct in his nearly 24 years with the eye network. He has claimed three of the encounters were consensual but has maintained his innocence about the other accusations.