The Chainsmokers Team Up With Kelsea Ballerini To Release Melodic New Track ‘This Feeling’

You heard that right! Country music princess Kelsea Ballerini has a song with DJ duo The Chainsmokers, & it’s a music match made in heaven!

Kelsea Ballerini, 25, is officially a crossover queen. In her latest song with The Chainsmokers, she’s ditching her country roots and going pop! The three musicians released “This Feeling” on Sept. 18, and it will truly give you all the feels! While some parts display the the high-energy beats you’d expect from the DJ duo, Kelsea slows the song down at certain points, with her signature soft vocals.

“This feeling” is a love song at it’s core. “They tell me think with my head//not that thing in my chest,” Kelsea croons on the chorus.”They got their hands at my neck this time//you’re the one that I want//if thats really so wrong//they don’t know what this feeling is like,” she continues, as she sings about the kind of love that trumps all.

It’s been a busy summer for The Chainsmokers! The pair also released their song “Side Effects”with Emily Warren, plus, they dropped their collab “Save Yourself” with NGHTMRE in August as well! The collab with Kelsea does not mark The Chainsmokers first time dabbling in country music territory though! Back in 2017, Andrew Taggart, 28, and Alex Pall, 33,released “Last Day Alive,” which was a soulful duet with Florida Georgia Line.

Kelsea has slowly been making her way into the pop music spotlight, much like Taylor Swift did with her 2008 crossover album Fearless. On Sept. 3, Kelsea took to Instagram to share an acoustic video of herself covering pop music star Troye Sivan, and we have to admit – she nailed it! We can only hope we will be seeing more pop centric tunes from the singer. Be sure to catch the brand new track above!