Kayli Carter’s Inspiring Advice For Young Women At GenNext Awards: Making Mistakes ‘Is A Good Thing’

As an honoree of the 2018 GenNext Awards, Kayli Carter admitted that your past ‘mistakes’ are essential for your future success! Read her words of wisdom here!

Kayli Carter had some choice words for all young women out there at the Hollywood Life, She Runs It and Forbes’ 2018 GenNext Awards, where Kayli was celebrated as one of the night’s honorees for all of the amazing accomplishments she’s had in her career. When asked what advice she’d give her younger self, the Private Life star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “That you’re gonna make mistakes, and you’re gonna do things wrong and things aren’t gonna work out, and that’s a really good thing. Because when things do work out, you’ll be ready.”

When it comes down to it, Kayli is also adamant about becoming an even better ally for the trans community and being as heavily involved as possible. “Yeah, yesterday my brother came out as trans about a year ago, and so I’ve been trying to figure out how I can be involved as a better ally and a better sister and figure out how to hear what he’s going through,” the Godless star went on to say. “I saw that yesterday they were talking about the first ever suicide hotline for trans people, which is incredibly important and made me feel like those things are moving in the right direction.”

Kayli also gushed about what it means to be honored by the GenNext awards. “I think that it’s really incredible that they’re focusing on young women who are trying to enter into this industry at a time where women are really stepping to the forefront and banding together and saying, ‘This is what we deserve; this is what we’re worth,'” she went on to say. “And this group of women is no different. Really excellent people.” Kayli was joined by five other of HollywoodLife’s honorees on Sep. 13, including Hamilton‘s Phillipa Soo, Full Frontal’s Ashley Nicole Black, Saint Joan‘s Mandi Masden, Ballet Now‘s Tiler Peck, and All These Small Moments‘ Harley Quinn Smith. Watch our entire red carpet interview with Kayli above!