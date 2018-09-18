Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Wardrobe Malfunction At Emmys: Dress Zipper Breaks & Exposes Her Butt

Stylists, Kaitlyn Bristowe really could’ve used your help at the Emmy Awards on September 17 in LA! In the midst of the show, the zipper to her dress busted, exposing her entire backside… and, she hilariously live tweeted the mishap!

Kaitlyn Bristowe, 33, suffered a major wardrobe malfunction at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 17. — And, she handled it like a champ. The former Bachelorette, turned podcast queen, was sitting in the audience at the show, when all of a sudden, the zipper to her black dress bust. She was left with her entire backside, down to her “butt crack,” exposed. While most women would’ve panicked after the fashion mishap — while in a room of Hollywood’s biggest stars — Bristowe instead, live tweeted the entire experience.

“Sitting in the emmys and my zipper just busted and my butt is exposed and I can’t get up and I dunno what to do,” Bristowe tweeted. Then, her situation got even more complicated. “Here’s the kicker. I’m in the wrong seat and people are asking me to move,” she continued. “I either stood for Betty White and showed my ass, or stayed seated and looked like an ass.”

Bristowe then tweeted a photo of her backside, showing her busted zipper. She even put on an “oh f–k” face, with her teeth clinched. “Proof. It all opens up when I stand up. Right down to mid crack,” Bristowe captioned the photo. While her stylist, Lo VonRumpf, hairstylist Justin Anderson and makeup artist Emma Willis created Emmys magic for Bristowe’s big night, sadly, they weren’t present for her wardrobe malfunction. But, that doesn’t mean she didn’t receive some help from other members in the audience.

Kaitlyn Bristowe’s zipper on her dress rips while at the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in LA on September 17.

“The couple let me stay, and he offers me his jacket every time we have to stand. Chivalry is not dead,” tweeted. Soon after, a fan suggested that someone around Bristowe had to have carried bobby pins with them, before adding that the reality star needed to get a cocktail. “I’ve got tequila,” Bristowe reassured the fan. “And we have asked so many people. How does no one have like 5 pins!!!!??”, she added. And, that wasn’t the end.

“THIS STORY JUST GOT SO MUCH BETTER,” Bristowe tweeted. “They came and got us and moved us closer to the front, so I had to get up and waddle down in front of everyone, towards the front with my hands clasping my dress,” she explained. “It was an eventful night!”

If there’s anyone who could pull off making the best out of a wardrobe malfunction, it’s Kaitlyn Bristowe! — Either way, she looked stunning!