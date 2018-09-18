Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Makeout On The Street Amidst Confusion Over Their Marriage

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin continued to go public with their romance on Sept. 18 when they were seen hanging out and getting cozy on the streets of London on what many believe is their honeymoon.

Justin Bieber, 24, and Hailey Baldwin, 21, looked more in love than ever when they took to the streets of London on Sept. 18 and didn’t seem at all bothered by the recent speculation going around about whether or not they’re already married. The lovebirds were getting cozy and making out while surrounded by onlookers and at one point, Justin also busted out his acoustic guitar to play and sing to crowds outside of Buckingham Palace! Hailey cheered her man on and took pics of him with her phone during the surprising but welcomed outside serenade.

The London outing is just one of many Justin and Hailey have been on this week. After reportedly getting a marriage license last week, many fans believe they’re already married and their time in London is part of their post-marriage honeymoon. Hailey took to social media to deny that she was married but a marriage license is part of the legal process of the unity and the duo have up to 60 days to make it official once a license is requested. Either way, since they did get a marriage license, we can most likely expect Justin and Hailey to have some type of wedding within the next couple of months!

We’ll definitely be on the lookout for a wedding soon. Things have seemed to go full speed ahead ever since Justin and Hailey got together earlier this year and it doesn’t seem like it’s stopping anytime soon! We’re super excited to see the couple walk down the aisle in front of close family and friends. It’s sure to be a memorable and lovely day!

It’s good to see that Justin and Hailey aren’t afraid to express their love no matter where they are or who’s around. They’ve been the role model couple for many of their fans out there and they’ve definitely helped to remind the world that love’s the most important thing in the end!