After Les Moonves left CBS due to sexual misconduct allegations, his wife, Julie Chen, resigned from ‘The Talk’ in an emotional message on Sept. 18.

After eight seasons with The Talk, Julie Chen, 48, exited the show in the wake of her husband, Len Moonves, leaving CBS following allegations of sexual misconduct (allegations he has vehemently denied.) Julie, who has been absent from the start of The Talk‘s Season 9, confirmed that she would not be coming back. In a videotaped message, which aired on the Sept. 18 episode, Julie said good-bye to her co-hosts, her fans, and her family on the show. “I have been at The Talk since the day it started nine years ago and the cast, crew and staff have become family to me over the years,” she said from the set of Big Brother. “But right now, I need to spend more time at home with my husband and our young son. So I’ve decided to leave The Talk.”

“I want to thank everyone at the show for the wonderful years together,” she continued. “I will always cherish the memories we shared. Most important, I want to thank the viewers for allowing me into your homes every day. It was a privilege that I will forever be grateful for. For everyone behind the scenes, I send you my love. I will miss you all very much. To Eve, you’re the newest one at the table, but I feel like I’ve known you forever. You’re even more beautiful inside than you are on the outside — if that’s even possible, because you know I think you are flawless. Sheryl, thank you for being the perfect go-to partner for me for the last seven years. I open, you close, and you always bring down the house. We call ourselves the bookends, and we always laugh when we said it to each other. Your wit, timing, humor, compassion and intelligence is simply unparalleled. Finally, to Sara and Sharon — we’ve been together since day one of The Talk. I’ve spent eveyr day with you both, and I will always treasure our friendship, the great parenting advice from both of you, and the memories and laughs and private jokes we shared. We are the original three musketeers. I love you all and I know this show and the sisterhood it stands for will live on for many, many more years to come. You ladies got this, and I could not be more proud to call you my friends.”

News of Julie’s departure broke the day before, as there was speculation as to if she would remain on the CBS program. With Les battling these misconduct allegations, reports claimed that Julie’s priorities changed, with “clearing her husband’s name” and tending to her son, 8-year-old Charlie Moonves, suddenly becoming her main focus. The reports, at the time, didn’t state whether or not Julie will remain as host of Big Brother. As for her future with her husband, Julie is reportedly “100%” not leaving Les, and is standing by him as he fights these allegations.

Leslie “Les” Moonves became the latest entertainment bigwig to be called out for alleged sexual misconduct. In an exposé by Ronan Farrow, multiple women accused the now ex-CBS chairman of unwanted kissing and touching. Two women also claimed Les “physically intimidated them or threatened to derail their careers.” Les, after facing pressure from the allegations, stepped down from his role. Ironically, he actually helped found the Commission on Eliminating Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality in the Workplace, an organization helmed by Anita Hill, the woman who accused Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas of sexual harassment.

“The best part of this journey has been working alongside the dedicated and talented people in this company,” he said in a statement about his departure from the chairman role he’s held since 2003. “Untrue allegations from decades ago are now being made against me that are not consistent with who I am.”

“I have known my husband, Leslie Moonves, since the late ‘90s, and I have been married to him for almost 14 years,” Julie said in a statement about the allegations. “Leslie is a good man and a loving father, devoted husband and inspiring corporate leader. He has always been a kind, decent and moral human being. I fully support my husband and stand behind him and his statement.”