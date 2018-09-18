Jessica Simpson Pregnant: Expecting Baby No. 3 After Insisting She’d Have No More Kids

Surprise! Jessica Simpson took to Instagram on Sept. 18 to announce that she is expecting her third child!

It’s a girl! Jessica Simpson, 38, shocked fans on Sept. 18, when she took to Instagram to announce she is expecting! The singer is pregnant with her third child, a girl, she revealed in a new post. The star, who is married to Eric Johnson, 39, shared adorable photos of a gender reveal with her 4.3 millions followers. “This little baby girl will make us a family of five. We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life,” she captioned the post. Her two children Maxwell, 6, and Ace, 5 are pictured in the post as well, clearly overjoyed to have a baby sister on the way!

The news comes as a total surprise, seeing as Jessica previously said she would not be having anymore children! “We got an IUD, nothing is going to get into that uterus,” she told Ellen DeGeneres back in May 2017. “I have two beautiful children and I’m not having a third. They’re too cute! You can’t top that,” she added. It looks like Jess and her man were probably just as surprised as we are!

Fans were overjoyed for Jessica and her big news! “I’m so happy for you, Jess. I’ve been a fan since the beginning and am so excited for you to become a new mommy again,” one fan said in a comment. “Omg I can’t wait to see her. You make the most beautiful children,” another excitedly said!

Despite claiming that she wouldn’t be having more kids, Jessica and her family look elated with the big news! We are so happy for Jessica and her growing family!