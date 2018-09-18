Jessica Simpson, 38, ‘Felt Her Biological Clock Ticking’ & Got ‘Full On Baby Fever’ Before 3rd Pregnancy

Jessica Simpson’s pregnancy announcement wasn’t just a shock to fans. It was a shock to her, too! She thought she was done having kids, we learned exclusively — until she got baby fever!

She once said that she wasn’t interested in having more kids after the births of her two darlings, but Jessica Simpson changed her mind! Jessica suddenly caught a serious case of “baby fever,” a source told us, and she and husband Eric Johnson decided baby #3 had to happen! “Both Jessica and Eric thought they were over having any more children, but then Jessica started feeling like her biological clock was ticking louder and louder,” the source, who’s close to the singer/fashion designer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“And the next thing you know she had full on baby fever! Jessica is absolutely thrilled to be expecting another baby, because she sees it a a real blessing from God.” That’s beautiful! Eric was fully on board when Jessica decided to listen to her biological clock, too. “He didn’t need any persuading to start trying for another kid; being a dad to son Ace and daughter Maxwell is the best thing in the world as far as he’s concerned, so he was more than happy to add another to the mix,” the source dished.

So sweet! Jessica waited until she was actually a few months along to announce her pregnancy on September 18. Just three hours after she dropped the news, she debuted a photo of her adorable baby bump. And, she revealed that she’s having another little girl! While Eric and Jessica didn’t care about the gender of their baby, “deep down Jessica is thrilled to be having another little girl,” the source shared. You know that kid is going to be so cute!

Fans were pretty surprised by her pregnancy announcement, considering the interview she just gave in May! “We got an IUD, nothing is going to get into that uterus,” she told Ellen DeGeneres at the time. “I have two beautiful children and I’m not having a third. They’re too cute! You can’t top that.” Times have changed!

HollywoodLife reached out to Jessica’s rep for comment but did not immediately hear back.