Jessica Simpson Reveals Her Baby Bump Hours After Announcing Third Pregnancy — First Pic

Jessica Simpson debuts her baby bump for the first time after announcing she’s pregnant with baby No. 3, a girl, on September 18! — See her adorable bump here!

Jessica Simpson, 38, is bumpin’ and beautiful! The fashion designer showed off her growing baby bump on Instagram, just hours after announcing that she’s expecting her third child, a girl, with husband, Eric Johnson! “My baby love,” she captioned the first baby bump photo on September 18. — See it below!

Simpson announcement her third pregnancy on Tuesday morning with a photo of her two kids Ace Knute, 5, and Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 6, revealing the baby’s sex. “SURPRISE … ” Simpson captioned the image of her kids looking very excited to pop two large polka-dot balloons to see if they were getting a brother or sister! And, it was another girl for the family of four. “This little baby girl will make us a family of five,” Simpson wrote alongside a second photo, revealing pink balloons. “We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life.”

The pregnancy news came as a surprise to many, since Simpson revealed just last May that she would not be having anymore children. “We got an IUD, nothing is going to get into that uterus,” she told Ellen DeGeneres back in May 2017. “I have two beautiful children and I’m not having a third. They’re too cute! You can’t top that,” she added.

Simpson was able to hid her pregnancy as recent as mid August, when she hit the stage with country legend Willie Nelson. She joined him on stage at the Orange County Fair just five weeks before announcing her third pregnancy. Simpson showed no sign of a baby bump, dressed in a black and white polka-dot dress, with bedazzled, knee-high cowboy boots.