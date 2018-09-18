Jamie Foxx & Katie Holmes Get Super Sweaty In Atlanta After Sexy Workout Together — Rare New Pics

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx were photographed together in Atlanta on Sept. 18. Definitely not an everyday occurrence for this extremely private couple! Get a rare look, here.

Katie Holmes, 39, closed the distance between her and Jamie Foxx, 50, by flying out to Atlanta. While off-set from his upcoming film Just Mercy, Jamie decided to bring his special lady somewhere he and Katie could really work up a sweat. Yes, the gym! The couple coordinated their workout attire in white T-shirts and Nike kicks, and where photographed leaving a Mercedes-Benz on Sept. 18. While sweaty pictures of celebrities are the paparazzi standard, that’s not the case for Katie and Jamie. Even though they were first spotted together in 2013, the two have yet to publicly confirm their romance in the five years since. SEE THE NEW PICTURES OF KATIE HOLMES AND JAMIE FOXX TOGETHER, HERE.

For now, photos like the ones above will have to suffice! Katie and Jamie flaunted a bit more PDA in their last paparazzi photos on July 21, in which they were photographed roughhousing and making out on a Malibu beach in California. The affectionate outing put to bed the June report by Radar Online that Katie and Jamie supposedly broke up. Katie’s publicist Joane Sloane also stepped in to clear the rumors — which also seemingly confirmed Katie and Jamie’s strong romance even more! “The Radar story is 100 percent untrue,” she simply told People on June 28.

There’s a reason the couple keep to themselves. Jamie explained it quite bluntly, saying, “Here is what I tell people all the time. If I do fall in love with somebody, you will never know about it,” he told Entertainment Tonight in 2014. That was a year after he told the same outlet that the dating rumors between him and Katie were “100 percent not true.” Awkward! As for Katie, you can blame it on her carpe diem attitude. She once said she doesn’t have a “five or 10-year plan,” then added, “I feel like I’m still a teenager in a lot of ways. I do a lot of things I did then. I paint, I color. I cook sometimes. I still feel like a girl. I don’t quite feel like a woman. I’ll probably be 90 and feel like, ‘Not a woman yet!’” she told More magazine while talking about her dating life, in an interview published in 2016.