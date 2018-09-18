‘Pretty Little Mamas’: Fans Left Confused After Show Only Airs 2 Episodes & Goes Silent On Social Media

What’s going on with MTV’s ‘Pretty Little Mamas’? Fans are questioning the show’s future after the network doesn’t air its 3rd episode! The show even went silent on social media! Here’s what we know!

Pretty Little Mamas fans were looking forward to the MTV show’s third episode in Thursday, September 13, only to discover that is wasn’t airing. Instead, the network replaced the show’s 9 PM ET time slot with reruns of Jersey Shore and Floribama Shore. The show, which aired on August 30, stirred up speculation online that it was canceled. However, MTV has not confirmed anything, nor has the network commented on the topic.

Another mystery surround the show is this — the Pretty Little Mamas page on MTV’s website, including all episodes and video clips, were temporarily deleted, People first reported. However, the page has since been restored with the show’s first two episodes.

In addition to the show’s website, its social media accounts went silent after episode three did not air on Thursday. The show has not posted on Instagram or Twitter since September 6. Nonetheless, the show’s cast members have maintained an active presence on social media, and still have mention of Pretty Little Mamas in the bios of their pages.

Nicole Elise, a cast member on the show, attended an afterparty following the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on September 17. She documented her night out, but did not mention any updates about Pretty Little Mamas.

Meanwhile, Nicole Pleskow, also a cast member on the show, posted a cryptic message on her Instagram story on Monday, September 17, amidst the speculation that the show was canceled. “Just want to take a second and thank my family and friends for always loving and supporting me,” she wrote in a note.

“Through times of change you truly can see who is there for you & the real people in your life are. So thankful for my people. I love you guys,” she continued.

HollywoodLife did not receive an immediate comment from MTV.