HBO hosted its 20th anniversary Emmy party in West Hollywood on Sept. 17 and it brought out some of the night’s biggest stars!

Jon Mack, Jamie Lee and more hot celebs came out to celebrate post Emmy Awards at the popular HBO Emmy party on the night of Sept. 17 and they all looked like they were having a blast! Jon, who stars in The Amityville Murders, looked stunning in a red gown with gold detail and Jamie wore a gorgeous silky black sleeveless top with a gold skirt. Jean-Marc Vallee showed up looking handsome in an all black suit and Jodi Balfour happily posed in a white, blue and black silky dress. Like Jean-Marc, Rightor Doyle chose a black blazer and pants over a white and black patterned button down shirt for the festivities while Jessy Hodges turned heads in a simple but sexy red dress.

2018 marks the 20th year the network has hosted the party on one of Hollywood’s biggest nights. It took place at The Plaza at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, CA, the 16th consecutive year its been held at the prestigious location and it has always proved to be a comfortable setting. The design for this year’s party was a “Garden of Eden” and is inspired by HBO’s 108 Emmy nominations and was catered by Wolfgang Puck.

It’s no surprise that HBO would hold such an incredible party every year since the network is known for airing some of the biggest shows on television, including Game of Thrones and Westworld. The network was launched back in 1972 and its programming has brought a variety of series and films into the spotlight over the years. It remains one of the top networks in the nation with a plethora of nominations in some of entertainment’s biggest awards every year.