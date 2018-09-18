We didn’t know we could love Harry Styles more than we already do, but now that he’s posing with adorable baby animals in a new Gucci campaign, we’re head over heels.

OMG. As if Harry Styles, 24, couldn’t be anymore swoon-worthy, the former One Direction member and mega-famous singer appears in new campaign images for Gucci holding a baby sheep, a piglet, and looks simply flawless. Harry models a variety of embellished jackets, gender-bending blouses, and lavender trousers. He wears a gold headpiece throughout the shoot — something few men could pull off, but Harry makes it look effortless. The new campaign models Gucci’s Cruise 2019 collection, and was shot by photographer Glen Luchford at the Villa Lante in central Italy. The location is simply beautiful and these farm animals take it over the top.

Harry poses with baby pigs, a lamb, and a goat in these cute pics. In a press release distributed on Sept. 18, Gucci said, “The campaign playfully positions Harry Styles’s personal, urban take on the Gucci tailoring wardrobe amongst the classic, stylised landscape of the gardens, where fountains, grottoes and mazes characterise the ancient surroundings.” We love the juxtaposition! This brand seems to mesh with Harry’s personal style, which is colorful and cool. He loves wearing ’70s-inspired suits — it’s clear Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger is a huge influence with his stage presence and his fashion choices. I mean, seriously, just look at this image below!

Click through the gallery to see the cutest photos you’ll ever see, of Harry with all of these super cute animals. Plus, the clothes have impeccable details that you just can’t miss!