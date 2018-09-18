Bella Hadid Strips Naked And Big Sis Gigi Is All For It — See The Sisterly Love

Gigi Hadid puckered up by a nude portrait of her fellow model and sis’, Bella! Photographer Russell James posted the photo on Sept. 18 from the launch party for the collector’s edition of ‘Angels.’

Big sister approves! Photographer Russell James posted a photo of Gigi Hadid, 23, making kissy lips towards a naked photograph of Bella, 21, to his Instagram on Sept. 18. Russell snapped the sweet picture on Sept. 6 at his launch party and exhibit gallery for his 2018 collector’s edition book Angels, on pre-order now. Gigi’s own seductive portrait will also be featured in the book, alongside other nude photos of Victoria Secret Angels! The launch, hosted at New York’s Stephen Weiss Studio by legendary super models Cindy Crawford and Candice Swanepoel, also celebrated the book’s featured models like Alessandra Ambrosio, Lily Aldridge, and Kendall Jenner.

Yes, this is the same book from which Kendall’s nude shots were stolen and leaked on Sept. 11. The photos, which included the 22-year-old model riding on a horse and running on the beach completely naked, caused an uproar on Twitter, where they went viral. Obviously, Kendall wasn’t happy! “She worked hard on the photos with the photographer and it took her a lot of courage to pose nude. So, she is furious that the pics may have been stolen or released without permission,” a source close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife on Sept. 13. But this publicity fiasco was still unforeseen at the book’s launch party, where Kendall celebrated the exhibit with her good friend, Gigi.

Gigi wore the same off-the-shoulder dress that she wore to The Daily Front Row’s 6th Annual Fashion Media Awards at the Park Hyatt in New York. Understandable, given that Russell’s party and the Fashion Media Awards were on the same night! The photographer threw his party on the first day of New York Fashion Week, but still had an impressive turnout! Other big names like Romee Strijd, Adriana Lima and Elsa Hosk showed up to the A-lister exhibit.

We bet Gigi wasn’t the only one who approved of Bella’s gorgeous portrait! Bella has mastered the art of the nude shot, having recently posed naked for Issue 39 of POP magazine, Vogue’s March issue (alongside her sister!) and Vogue Italia.