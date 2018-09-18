Farrah Abraham Threatens To ‘Beat Up’ Vivica A. Fox After Testing Positive For Drugs On Her Show

Farrah Abraham took to Instagram on Sept. 18 to admit she wants to beat up a certain host of a show and used a video clip of a tough boxing move to prove it.

Farrah Abraham, 27, was not happy about recently testing positive for barbiturates on Vivica A. Fox‘s show Face The Truth, and she took to Instagram on Sept. 18 to hint that she may want to knock out the host! The reality star posted a video of herself forcefully punching a water bottle while wearing boxing gloves and it definitely looked like she was releasing a lot of frustration! “When I want to beat up the host on the show (host = water bottle ) #facethetruth training with @fabianoiha@xaction wearing @fashionnova #malibu#boxing #mma #training #farrahabrahamcelebrity boxing match Nov 10! #ufc#fitmom #livingmybestlife #ilovemylife#views,” she captioned the video.

Although Farrah didn’t mention Vivica by name, with her caption, we can’t help but think she’s referring to the actress. Vivica didn’t seemed pleased that Farrah basically accused her show’s crew for giving false positive results in her drug test so we can understand if there’s beef between the two ladies. We hope it doesn’t go any further though!

If Farrah does want to knock someone out, however, she won’t have to wait much longer. Her recent boxing video is just one of many she’s been posting to her social media lately because she’s deep in training to face off former Flavor of Love contestant Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander in a boxing match on Nov. 10. The match is a charity one that is meant to stop bullying which is ironic considering the two ladies will be attempting to beat each other up! We all know it’s in good fun though so we’re hoping everything goes well!

Farrah’s known for speaking her mind about things and she’s often criticized for it but we have to commend her for her courage. The brunette beauty has had her fair share of feuds but she doesn’t let them keep her down.