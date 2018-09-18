Donald Trump ‘Livid’ Over Stormy Daniels’ Latest Allegations: He ‘Prides Himself’ On His Manhood

Donald Trump’s furious over the leaked transcripts from Stormy Daniels’ new tell-all book, where she discusses their alleged sexual encounters. She even compares his penis to a mushroom in Mario Kart! Here’s his response…

Donald Trump, 72, and his manhood are being compared to a “toadstool,” courtesy of porn star, Stormy Daniels‘ new book, Full Disclosure. To help you out — a toadstool is the cartoon mushroom character in the popular Nintendo game, Mario Kart. So, this comparison is not good for Trump, and he knows it. “Donald is absolutely livid about Stormy Daniels‘ description of his penis and bedroom performance,” a source close to the president tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He prides himself on his manhood, and he’s furious that he’s been made into this figure of ridicule. He can’t stand being mocked like this.”

While Trump has yet to directly address (aka, tweet about) the allegations made by Daniels, 39, in her book, we hear he’s torn about how to address the situation. “He’s kind of stuck between a rock and a hard place though,” the source explains. “He’s constantly denied having any kind of sexual relationship with Stormy, so he has to be careful how he retaliates, as not to go against his past denials. But, he wants to hit back hard.”

Nonetheless, as multiple reports continue to claim Donald’s advisors cannot control him, they’ve tried to “warn” him against tweeting out anything in response. “But, you never know with Donald, he’s a loose cannon and doesn’t follow advice from anybody,” the source admits.

The Guardian obtained a copy of Daniels’ forthcoming book, yet-Full Disclosure — a tell-all in which she reportedly describes her sexual interactions with Trump. In the transcripts obtained by the site, Daniels compares Trump’s penis size to a toadstool.

Daniels reportedly writes that Trump’s penis size is “Smaller than average” but “not freakishly small.” She writes: “He knows he has an unusual penis. It has a huge mushroom head. Like a toadstool…” Daniels added that “it may have been the least impressive sex I’d ever had.”