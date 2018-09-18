Chrissy Teigen Claps Back After Emmy Viewers Body Shame Her By Asking If She’s Pregnant

Fans had a lot to say about Chrissy Teigen’s appearance at the Emmys…but she didn’t let the haters get off that easy. See her epic clap back to the body-shamers here.

Chrissy Teigen isn’t afraid to call out her critics…and she was at it once again during the Emmy Awards on Sept. 17. The model looked gorgeous when she showed up to the event in a glittering silver gown, but of course, there were some Twitter users who had negative things to say. “I’m asking this with the utmost respectful [sp], but is Chrissy Teigen pregnant again?” one person asked. Naturally, Chrissy had an epic response. “I just had a baby but thank you for being soooo respectful,” she fired back. SLAY!

Meanwhile, another Twitter user wasn’t happy about Chrissy presenting an award onstage with her husband, John Legend. “Chrissy Teigen is beautiful but does she have to be included in everything just because she’s married to John Legend?” she wrote. Chrissy didn’t even have the energy to give a massive response to that one, and instead simply replied, “breathe, chrissy. man, you guys are brutal.”

Chrissy has been open about how her body has changed since she gave birth to her second child, Miles, in May. Over the summer, she shared close-up images of her stretch marks, and explained to fans that they’re part of her “new body.”

“I don’t really call this ‘body confidence’ because I’m not quite there yet,” Chrissy admitted. “I’m still super insecure. I’m just happy that I can make anyone else out there feel better about themselves!”

Chrissy also made headlines at the Emmys for her cringing reaction to some of Michael Che and Colin Jost’s jokes in their opening monologue. GIFs of her face during the segment quickly went viral, as Twitter gave the opening mixed reviews. Chrissy sure knows how to make award shows fun!