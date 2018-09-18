Carmen Electra, 46, Strips Half Naked In Sexy New Shoot — See Pantless Pics

Former ‘Baywatch’ star Carmen Electra still has that electric touch! She posted a new round of scandalous pics, sans pants, to Instagram on Sept. 18. See the steamy pics.

Carmen Electra, 46, once ran in Baywatch’s iconic red one-piece on the ’80s small screen. And the former Playboy model gave us a reminder of that decade’s “go big or go home” take on glamour in her newest series of Instagram photos on Sept. 18. In the pictures shot by Eli Russell Linnetz, Carmen is decked out in big blonde hair, a star-spangled bustier top and boots, and no pants. And off course, there’s a motorcycle. We got major Jessica Simpson a la The Dukes of Hazzard vibes…you know, without the daisy dukes. Carmen didn’t shy away from flashing her crotch in the photo shoot, which is blurred in one of the photos. Yup, Carmen’s still got it.

This isn’t the first time Carmen’s reminded us of her comeback this week. The model and actress ditched more than her pants for a completely nude photo shoot, shot by the same photographer, which she posted in a series of three pictures to Instagram on Sept. 17. That time, Carmen blurred out her nipples…and butt crack! Carmen is here to make a statement, a message that her multiple appearances at New York Fashion Week also made. She shared Christian Siriano S/S runway show’s front-row with big names like Whoopi Goldberg and Cardi B on Sept. 8! The same day, she shared a table with none other than Caitlyn Jenner at the Badgley Mischka Spring 2019 show. And Carmen nabbed front row again at the Naeem Khan show on Sept. 11.

Carmen shares something in common with Lady Gaga. Both stars used the same photographer for their nude photo shoots! Carmen’s photographer, Eli, was the same person behind Lady Gaga’s grungy naked photos, which the “Joanne” singer shared to her Instagram on Aug. 28. But here’s the real plot twist: Eli also shot the Kar-Jenner’s Christmas photos (yes, the photo shoot that started the infamous fight between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian). It looks like everyone uses the same photographer in Tinsel Town!

We don’t think Carmen will ever have to worry about making a “Worst Dressed” list ever again. In an Instagram post on Sept. 14, the model shared a hilarious throwback of People‘s 1998 “Worst Dressed” list, which Carmen made.