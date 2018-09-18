Cardi B & Ariana Grande: Twitter Freaks After Learning They’re The Same Exact Age — ‘I Am Shook’

After a Twitter user pointed out the little known fact that Cardi B and Ariana Grande are the same age, the social media site erupted in nonstop tweets of disbelief.

Cardi B and Ariana Grande are the same age and fans can’t believe it! After a Twitter user posted a tweet about the realization that both stars are 25 on Sept. 18, several fellow users began to post their shocked responses. Although Cardi is a bit older than Ariana (she’ll turn 26 in Oct.), fans couldn’t shake the fact that they thought the rapper looked older than the petite and fresh-faced Ariana. “the fact that Ariana Grande and Cardi B are the same age is a lot to process,” the original tweet read. “I thought Cardi was 30,” one user tweeted back. “I thought Ariana Grande was like 14….,” another wrote. “I just found out Ariana and cardi b are the same age and I am SHOOK,” yet another said.

In addition to the disbelief about the ladies’ ages, other Twitter users were angry with the original poster and didn’t understand why she needed to “process” them being the same age. “What’s the requirement to look like a 25 yr old,” one tweet read. “You said it’s a lot to process. Sooo you find it hard to process there are other people in the world that are the same age as you?,” another tweet asked the original poster after feeling she was attacking Cardi for looking old.

Since Ariana’s often been mistaken for being younger and Cardi just had her first child, we can kind of understand where the disbelief comes from. The two ladies are at different points in their lives and their music is also very different so a comparison may not be the best thing to do when it comes to defining an appropriate determination of age. One thing the viral tweet taught us though is that both Cardi and Ariana have loyal fans who are willing to stand up for them at all times!

the fact that Ariana Grande and Cardi B are the same age is a lot to process — Lauren Milici (@motelsiren) September 16, 2018

i thought cardi was 30- — ￼ (@hegivinme) September 17, 2018

Neither Cardi or Ariana have commented on the age tweet and we’re not sure they will. Ariana is reportedly taking a break from the spotlight to heal after a tragic couple of years and Cardi seems to be very busy with her new daughter, Kulture.