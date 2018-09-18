The first trailer for ‘Captain Marvel’ has arrived, and it’s better than we ever could have imagined. Brie Larson debuted the trailer on the Sept. 18 edition of ‘GMA,’ and now we are SHOOK for the rest of the year.

When Blockbuster Video shows up in the first seconds of the Captain Marvel trailer, you know the movie is going to be epic. Brie Larson, 28, plays Carol Danvers, a.k.a. Captain Marvel, who is a U.S. Air Force fighter pilot turned member of Starforce, an intergalactic military team. She gains incredible powers after she’s infused with Kree DNA. Jude Law, 45, plays Mar-Vell, the commander of the Starforce team. Samuel L. Jackson, 69, appears as a much younger Nick Fury, who still has both eyes at this point. In case you didn’t realize already because of the appearance of Blockbuster (RIP), the movie is set in the 90s.

Captain Marvel is a huge deal for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She’s the first female Marvel superhero to headline her own solo movie. Her appearance in the MCU was teased at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. Thanos wiped out all of the human race with the snap of his fingers, and before Nick faded away, he activated a pager and sent a signal to Captain Marvel. Captain Marvel is set to be released March 8, 2019, just a few months before Avengers 4 will come out. Captain Marvel also stars Ben Mendelsohn, 49, Gemma Chan, 35, Lee Pace, 39, Djimon Hounsou, 54, Clark Glegg, 56, and Annette Bening, 60.

The character is very important to the MCU. “She is more powerful than any character we’ve introduced thus far,” Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige told EW. “So that alone tells you that there’s a reason Nick hit that button at the end [of Infinity War], when he realized that they were up against something far bigger than they had ever been up against before. And having her on your side is hopefully going to change the balance of power in a way that they desperately need.”