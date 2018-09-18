See Pics
Bella Hadid’s Boob Nearly Pops Out As She Goes Braless Under Unbuttoned Sweater

Bella Hadid leaves the hotel Royal Monceau Hotel in Paris
Bella Hadid opted for no bra while out in Paris, and she nearly exposed her breasts in a revealing sweater! See the supermodel’s revealing look!

Bella Hadid, 21, took a major fashion risk while out in Paris on Tuesday, September 18! When the model exited her hotel, she almost suffered a wardrobe malfunction by exposing her breasts in a yellow sweater! Bella was PHOTOGRAPHED from the side, where cameras captured her revealing side-boob while braless. Photogs also caught her incredibly toned abs, which were visible through her unbuttoned sweater.

The model recently arrived in Paris for Fashion Week, after taking over the runways in New York. Before jetting off to Paris, Bella walked in Rihanna‘s Savage X Fenty fashion show in Brooklyn on September 12. She stunned in a light blue lingerie set, with thigh-high stalkings and a blue fur coat. Her sister, Gigi, 23, also walked in the show, donning a brown lingerie set. Bella also hit the runways for Prabal GurungBrandon Maxwell, Donatella Versace and Ralph Lauren.

While Bella hits the catwalks in Paris, there’s still mystery around if she will walk in the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show this November. The show is conveniently scheduled to take place in Bella’s native, New York City, however, she and her sister, Gigi, are not yet confirmed. Meanwhile, models Josephine Skriver, Sara Sampaio,Elsa Hosk all appeared in the official announcement photos on Victoria’s Secret’s Instagram.

Bella Hadid steps out braless in Paris as she exits her hotel on September 18, 2018.

As for who else will grace the coveted VS runway this year? — Frida Aasen is confirmed for her second year in a row, and Lameka Fox is coming back for her third VS show. Willow HandMaia CottonDevon Windsor, Toni Garrn, Alexina Graham and Herieth Paul are all confirmed as well!