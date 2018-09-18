Ariana Grande Gets Consoled By Pete Davidson As She’s Seen For 1st Time Since Mac Miller’s Death

Ariana Grande was seen looking somber while taking a walk with boyfriend Pete Davidson in New York City on Sept. 18, just 11 days after her ex Mac Miller’s shocking death.

Ariana Grande, 25, was photographed for the first time since the tragic death of her ex Mac Miller from an apparent drug overdose on Sept. 7 and she looked like she was still in mourning. The singer took a walk with fiance Pete Davidson, 24,in New York City on the morning of Sept. 18 and at one point he held her close as she cozied up to him with a somber look on her face. They eventually stopped to walk into a store where they shared a quick sweet kiss, proving they’re still making time to love each other despite the rough few weeks. SEE THE PHOTOS OF ARIANA & PETE HERE.

Ariana and Pete’s outing comes the day after they missed the 2018 Emmy Awards ceremony. Their names were seen in a photo of the seating chart for the event that was leaked last weekend but they decided to skip it due to the current circumstances with Mac’s death. Ariana’s been taking the news hard and wants to spend time trying to heal from it all and focus on what’s important. “Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend,” her team told People. “She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding.”

Ariana dated Mac for two years before they split earlier this year so her grief is definitely understandable. He was there for her during the tragic Manchester bombing at her concert in May 2017 and although they had some ups and downs throughout their time together, they seemed to form a bond unlike any other. The “Love Me Harder” crooner took to Instagram shortly after Mac’s death to share some photos and video of him along with a heartfelt message that reflected her pain and heartbreak about his passing.