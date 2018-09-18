Gallery
Hollywood Life

Angelina Jolie’s 6 Sexiest Looks Since Brad Pitt Split

Angelina Jolie
Backgrid
Long Beach, CA - Angelina Jolie spends the day at the Combodia Town film festival in Long Beach. The actress and humanitarian was in good spirits, smiling broadly as she posed with festival participants. Jolie's oldest child, Maddox, is from Cambodia.
West Hollywood, CA - Angelina Jolie and son Maddox spend some quality time shopping at Fred Segal over in West Hollywood. The two were spotted walking away with ice cream in their hands.
Los Feliz, CA - Actress Angelina Jolie was spotted doing some some shopping with Shiloh and Knox Jolie-Pitt at a few stores in Los Feliz. Knox seemed happy with a Nerf gun that he was spotted carrying out while Shiloh held on to bags filled with pet supplies. Angelina was recently ordered to return to the U.S. by judge in her divorce case. The actress and her ex Brad have been making headlines again with their divorce as they continue to work out an agreement relating to custody and child support of their six children.
Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Angelina Jolie was spotted doing some some shopping with Shiloh and Knox Jolie-Pitt at a few stores in Los Feliz. Knox seemed happy with a Nerf gun that he was spotted carrying out while Shiloh held on to bags filled with pet supplies. Angelina was recently ordered to return to the U.S. by judge in her divorce case. The actress and her ex Brad have been making headlines again with their divorce as they continue to work out an agreement relating to custody and child support of their six children.Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Knox Jolie-PittBACKGRID USA 15 AUGUST 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
Angelina Jolie has worn some stunning outfits since her tumultuous split with Brad Pitt. Check out her hottest, latest looks right here!

Angelina Jolie recently stunned with a couple of amazing outfits in the last few days. Not only was she spotted going braless in a little black tank top and matching pants on Sep. 15, she stunned wearing a black spaghetti-strap top, tan wrap skirt, and light brown shawl at the 2018 Cambodia Town Film Festival on the same day. However, since her split with Brad Pitt, Angelina has worn scores of incredible outfits. Check out all of Angelina’s sexiest looks since her custody battle with Brad began in our gallery above!

Angelina feels that recent reports of her spoiling her kids as a tactic in her custody battle with Brad Pitt could not be further from the truth.  “As far as them becoming spoiled brats, that’s not a realistic accusation or worry because Angelina works tirelessly to make them citizens of the world,” a source close to Angelina told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They’re all keenly aware of the struggles facing the less fortunate because they’ve seen it firsthand.”

On top of that, Angelina feels guilty about the toll the custody battle is taking on her kids.  “Angelina’s kids are everything to her, their well-being is her top priority,” a source close to Jolie told us. “She loves them all dearly. Since the divorce, she has felt guilty about the trauma the kids are dealing with so she has doubled her efforts to make them happy. So yes, there have been lots of new clothes, trips to the toy shops and to amusement parks. But it’s got nothing to do with her trying to turn them against Brad, it’s all about making life a little brighter for them during a very hard time in all their lives.”