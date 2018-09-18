Angelina Jolie Finally Healing After Split With Brad Pitt: Why She Gives All The Credit To Her Kids

Its been two years since Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt. We’ve got details on how after all this time she’s finally healing from the pain thanks to their six children.

Where has the time gone? It’s nearly two years to the day that Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt on Sept. 19, 2016. The anchor that has held her together during the painful and highly contentious split has been the couple’s six children. She’s had primary custody of them the whole time and they’ve been her entire world as she’s forged ahead with life as a single mom. “Angelina is finally healing from her split with Brad and she gives all the credit to her wonderful children. They’ve been her reason for getting up every morning and the reason she’s been able to get over the biggest heartbreak of her life,” a source close to the actress tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Seeing how brave they’ve been and how resilient they’ve been has been a big inspiration to her. She says they’re her greatest teachers in this life,” our insider adds. Angelina is constantly being photographed by the paparazzi being the coolest mom to Maddox, 17, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. She’s been seen taking her five youngest children to escape rooms, scary movies like The Nun, and even accompanying them on hikes around LA. And never forget her endless trips with her kids to art supply and toy stores.

In years since the pair’s split they have been in a nasty custody war over their six children. Angelina, 43, has had primary custody of them the entire time with Brad, 54, only being allowed scheduled time with them, and a court ordered supervisor is always present. The Maleficent star risked her full custody status in June when she was rebuked by the private judge in the former couple’s divorce case for resisting giving Brad more time with their children.

In court documents obtains by The Blast, the judge said that “If the minor children remain closed down to their father and depending on the circumstances surrounding this condition, it may result in a reduction of the time they spend with [Jolie] and may result in the Court ordering primary physical custody to [Pitt].” The judge added that “not having a relationship with their father is harmful to them,” and that “it is critical that each of them have a healthy and strong relationship with their father and mother.”