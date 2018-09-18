Anderson Cooper Fires Back After ‘Idiotic’ Trump Jr. Accuses Him Of Lying About Hurricane Flooding

A new feud has erupted between Anderson Cooper and Donald Trump Jr., after the latter seemingly accused the CNN host of lying about how bad the flooding from Hurricane Florence was. See Anderson’s epic response here!

Anderson Cooper spent ten minutes of his Monday night show on CNN addressing a tweet that Donald Trump Jr. wrote about him over the weekend. The tweet in question included a photo of Anderson submerged in water on a flooded street during Hurricane Ike in 2008. This photo began to go viral once again as Hurricane Florence hit the Carolinas over the weekend, with many accusing Anderson of kneeling in the water to make it seem deeper than it really was. Although Trump Jr. didn’t make that reference directly, he tweeted, “It’s a shame that CNN’s ratings are down 41%. What’s worse is there’s a simple solution that they refuse to accept. Stop lying to try to make Donald Trump look bad.”

Don Jr. included the throwback hurricane photo without any context, seemingly implying that he believed Anderson was also “lying” about how bad the hurricane was to improve ratings. However, he didn’t point out that this photo wasn’t even taken during this hurricane! “I debated whether I should even respond tonight to the president’s son,” Anderson admitted. “I know he considers himself an outdoorsman and pays a lot of money to be led to wildlife in Africa that he then kills. But I’m not sure if he’s actually been to a hurricane or flood. I didn’t see him down in North Carolina over the last few days helping out, lending a hand, but I’m sure he was doing something important besides just tweeting lies.”

During his ten minute message to Trump Jr. and his followers, Anderson made it clear that it was “idiotic” for anyone to believe that he would kneel in flooded waters just to make it look deeper. “I’ve covered hurricanes for about 14 years and it really does make me sad to think that anyone would think I would try to fake something or overly dramatize a disaster,” he admitted.”

It’s a shame that CNN’s ratings are down 41%. What’s worse is there’s a simple solution that they refuse to accept. Stop Lying to try to make @realDonaldTrump look bad. https://t.co/O3XyWchsJh pic.twitter.com/BCUCxKnOvO — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 16, 2018

Anderson shared the clip of his speech on Twitter afterwards, with a mention directly to Donald Trump Jr. on the social networking site. “What are the changes @DonaldTrupmJr apologizes for lying about me?” he asked. “I’m not holding my breath.”