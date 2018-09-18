‘Mrs. Maisel’ Star Alex Borstein Admits She’s ‘In A State Of Shock’ After Epic Emmys Win

While Alex Borstein’s Emmy win was a total given for ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ fans, the star was totally shocked, she told us EXCLUSIVELY at the awards show!

Alex Borstein, 47, looked confident as hell when she shimmied her way up to the stage at the 2018 Emmys, but The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star was actually experiencing some major nerves! “I am still in a state of shock,” she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY after the Emmys. “It’s like a dream and I can’t believe this is all happening. It’s incredible.” It totally was! Alex took home the Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for playing Susie, the sarcastic club booker who discovers Midge Maisel in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

She beat out other amazing nominees like Saturday Night Live‘s Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Leslie Jones! She won a second Emmy, as well, at an un-televised ceremony: Best Voice-Over Performance for voicing Lois Griffin on Family Guy. It was about time; Alex has played Lois since 1999, and was previously nominated for the Emmy in 2013! Alex’s win at the 2018 Emmys is going to go down as one of the most memorable, surely.

When her name was called by Tracy Morgan and Jimmy Kimmel, she was clearly stunned, but recovered quickly to accept the award. She jumped up, untied the shrug from her silver satin dress (her wedding gown!!) and shimmied, prompting whistles and cheers. “I went without the bra!” she informed the audience. And she took the opportunity to give women everywhere a little advice: “When you use a public restroom, sit. If you sit, we can all sit. Stop peeing on the seat.”

The rest of the speech was a little more conventional. She thanked Mrs. Maisel show creator Amy Sherman-Palladino (“I love you and I hate you”), her father, and her kids. It was truly sweet! Mrs. Maisel actually almost swept the Comedy category at the Emmys. It won Best Comedy Series, Rachel Brosnahan won Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, and Amy Sherman-Palladino won both Writing and Directing for a Comedy Series. Congrats to everyone involved!