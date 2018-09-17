Yvonne Strahovski Flaunts Massive Baby Bump On Emmys Red Carpet — See Wild Pics

Someone’s due soon! This ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ star was glowing at the Emmys and rocking the best accessory of all — a beautiful baby belly. See her stunning pics!

Yvonne Strahovski, 36, couldn’t have looked more perfect — or more pregnant — on the red carpet at the Emmy Awards. While the character she plays on The Handmaid’s Tale, Serena Joy, can’t have a baby on her own, Yvonne is in the last month of her pregnancy. But third trimester or not, that didn’t stop the soon-to-be momma from showing up to the awards show and blowing us away with a fab ‘fit. She wore a head-to-toe black brocade dress that highlighted her bump perfectly. And although her red lips and curled tresses looked incredible, she would have shone with or without the fab beauty look. She had that pregnancy glow!

We’re so excited she made it out to celebrate the exciting night! Not only is Yvonne’s show up for Best Drama Series, but she may just walk away with an award of her very own tonight. She was nominated for Best Supporting Actress, along with The Handmaid’s Tale co-stars Alexis Bledel and Ann Dowd. Wishing them all luck! We really shouldn’t be surprised to see Yvonne flaunting such a huge baby bump at the Emmys, though. The mom-to-be has been so active throughout her pregnancy! Earlier this month, she went hiking even though she was nine months along — and then attended The Predator screening a week later.

She hasn’t let pregnancy slow her down one bit since revealing she and husband Tim Loden were expecting their first baby back in May. It’s been so exciting to watch!

Yvonne already had quite the bump when she made her announcement. “I am very excited to finally be able to share my special news – I’m going to be a Mama,” she wrote. “So very exciting to watch & feel this little Peanut growing every day.” Not long now before the little peanut will be here in person!