Glenn Weiss: 5 Things About The Director Who Proposed To His Girlfriend Live At The Emmy Awards

She said yes! Director Glenn Weiss accepted won big at the 2018 Emmy Awards in more ways than one! Here’s the top 5 things you should know about the director who popped the question on live TV.

Film director and producer Glenn Weiss accepted an Emmy for for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special at the 2018 award show, but that wasn’t even his biggest news of the night! Just a moment after, Glenn proposed to his girlfriend, Jan, in front of the entire crowd, and on national television! Of course, his lady was stunned, but gladly walked to the stage – to say yes! So, who is Glenn Weiss? Here’s what you should know about the newly engaged director.

1. He’s a Hollywood big wig.

Don’t be fooled – just because he isn’t a household name, doesn’t mean Glenn hasn’t been cleaning up at award shows! Glenn has a whopping 11 Emmy Awards to his name, with his most recent being Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special. He also won the same award in 2017, and previously, won an award for Outstanding Special Class Program.

2. He attended the University of Maryland.

Glenn is a native of Long Island, but he actually graduated from the University of Maryland, where he was a member of the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity.

3. One of his first jobs included working on America’s Most Wanted.

Yep, to break into the television industry, Glenn took a job on the set of the popular TV crime show, in the late ’80s.

4. He’s the man that makes it all happen behind the scenes.

Weiss has directed numerous televised events, including 16 Tony Awards, 3 Academy Awards. Other directing credits include the 39th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, CableACE Awards, Billboard Music Awards, BET Awards, Peter Pan Live!, Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,

5. He foreshadowed his big proposal moment several years ago, in an interview.

In a 2016 interview, Glenn dished his thoughts on “unexpected” speeches at awards show. “Do I expect some of the speeches to not necessarily go in a direction that they would’ve gone in years past? Yeah, I think with what’s going on, things like that could happen. Every comment is potentially going to have a reaction, and you have to be very tuned in and listening and ready to keep the presentation moving forward, regardless of something happening on stage that was planned or not.” It looks like Glenn has always known a thing or two about how to handle spontaneous award show moments!