Bill Hader: 5 Things To Know About Actor Who Won The Lead Actor Emmy For Comedy Series

Bill Hader won the Lead Actor in a Comedy award at the 2018 Emmys! Get to know this hilarious actor a little better!

Bill Hader is the toast of the town tonight, as he took home the coveted Lead Actor in a Comedy award at the 2018 Emmys for his incredible work on HBO’s hit new comedy Barry. Let’s just say the show’s hitman is a hit, man! Terrible puns aside, here’s everything you need to know about the newly anointed Emmy award-winner.

1. Bill was previously nominated for his work on Saturday Night Live, South Park and Documentary Now!. Bill was one of SNL best impressionists of all-time and was also responsible for some iconic characters, like Stefon, Vincent Price and James Carville. Tonight marks his first win though!

2. Bill and Andy Samberg ran into each other in an elevator at 30 Rock before their audition for SNL. Bill told Fresh Air about their encounter, “I remember getting in the elevator for my audition and there was a guy next to me who had a backpack full of props and wigs and things, and I went, ‘Oh my god, that guy is so prepared, I have nothing, I have no props.’ And that was Andy Samberg. And Andy Samberg said he was looking at me going, ‘Oh, that guy has no props. He doesn’t need props.’ And that was the first time we met, was in that elevator.”

3. Bill also lent his voice to BB-8 for The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi. Along with Ben Schwarz, he was a voice consultant for the droid. In an interview with HitFix, Hader said, “JJ f**king around with this sound effects app on his iPad that was attached to a talk box operated by me. It looked ridiculous but it made BB-8’s voice. At first I tried doing a voice, but we all agreed it sounded too human.”

4. Hader was previously Arnold Schwarzenegger’s assistant. On an episode of Watch What Happens Live, Bill admitted that he had worked for the action superstar on the film Collateral Damage.

5. Thanks to his performance in Trainwreck, he got his wife pregnant. As weird as this sounds, it totally makes sense. He admitted, “That’s how I got her pregnant. That’s our third child. Hayley, that’s how you got made! You can thank Trainwreck for that.”