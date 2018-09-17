Wendy Williams Slams Stephen Baldwin For Letting Hailey Marry Justin Bieber: They’re ‘Too Young’

Wendy Williams ripped into Stephen Baldwin for allowing his daughter, Hailey to marry Justin Bieber at age 21! Wendy thinks they’re ‘too young,’ and even added that the Baldwins are loving being attached to Bieber’s multi-million dollar fortune!

Wendy Williams, 54, went after Stephen Baldwin, 52, during her “Hot Topics” segment on September 17! She slammed the actor for allowing his 21-year-old daughter, Hailey Baldwin, 21, to marry Justin Bieber, 24. “Shame on you Stephen Baldwin for co-signing on your 21-year-old daughter getting married,” Wendy said about him on her show, Monday. The outspoken talk show host went on to compare JB and Hailey’s fortunes, noting that Bieber is worth $265 million, as opposed to the model’s $2 million net worth.

“They’ve been on and off allegedly for years, but I don’t care what your background is, these days, 21 is too young to be getting married,” Wendy said. “I know she’s a model, but she’s not one of the biggies. The biggest thing that’s happened to her is that she’s with Bieber. The biggest thing that’s happened to this family in a long time is that they’re attached to Bieber, who’s attached to 250 million dollars. I just feel like 21 is too young to be getting married, and he’s only 24, and thats still too young in this particular day and time. Kids, date, enjoy the world, ugh.”

Wendy also mentioned that the newly engaged couple, who just obtained their marriage license in New York in early September, do not have a prenuptial agreement. “But, in the name of religion I guess it’s all good,” Wendy said, laughing. As you may know, both Bieber and Hailey are open about their religious nature, and often attend church services together.

This isn’t the first time Wendy has expressed her disdain for the young couple, as well as her opinion that the Baldwins are after Bieber’s money. “I think the Baldwins look at Bieber as a cash cow… I think Stephen Baldwin likes to be more relevant again to young people in pop culture and Bieber is a quick way to do that,” she told her studio audience on September 12. “I don’t believe that this is a marriage that will last,” she added.

Bieber and Hailey had the internet buzzing on September 14, when multiple reports claimed they were already married. Reports claimed they tied the knot at a New York City courthouse on September 13. However, Hailey took to Twitter to deny the wedding reports. “I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet!”, she wrote. So, while their wedding remains a mystery, we’ll be keeping a close eye on these two!

JB proposed to Hailey while the two were in the Bahamas on July 7. The “No Brainer” crooner popped the question in front of a crowd at Baker’s Bay with a massive, oval-cut diamond ring, “that you could see from Mars,” as Wendy put it. The surprise engagement came after Justin and Hailey, who previously dated in 2015 and 2016, rekindled their romance in June 2018.