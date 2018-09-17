Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Returns To New York City After 3 Years

It’s back to the Big Apple! The annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018 will be held in New York City for the first time since 2015. See who is walking below!

“The Victoria’s Secret Angels will be returning to New York City for the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show,” the brand announced in a press release on Sept. 17. “The sexiest fashion show in the world merges fashion, fantasy and entertainment, and will include pink carpet interviews, model profiles and a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the show.” We can hardly wait! Models Josephine Skriver, Sara Sampaio, and Elsa Hosk all appear in the official announcement photos on the Victoria’s Secret Instagram, so they are confirmed to walk in the show.

Frida Aasen is also confirmed, for her second year in a row. Maia Cotton will join her on the runway. Lameka Fox is coming back for her third VS show. Willow Hand is confirmed and wrote on her Instagram, “Words cannot explain how excited I am to announce that I will be walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018! This has been my dream since I was a little girl and I cannot wait! Thank you to everyone who believed in me and made this happen! Happiest girl in the world .” Devon Windsor, Toni Garrn, Alexina Graham and Herieth Paul are all confirmed as well! No word yet whether we will see Bella Hadid or Gigi Hadid walk this year.

The 2014 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was held in London. The 2015 show was in New York City. In 2016, the show was moved to Paris, France. It moved again to Shanghai, China in 2017. Now, it’s back in the city that never sleeps!

“THE VICTORIA’S SECRET FASHION SHOW is produced by Done and Dusted, inc. Edward G. Razek, Monica Mitro, Ian Stewart and Hamish Hamilton are executive producers. Hamish Hamilton is the director,” the press release read.