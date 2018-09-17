Vanessa Kirby Shows Off Her Amazing Figure In Sexy Pink Dress At Emmys

‘The Crown’ star, Vanessa Kirby, looked absolutely gorgeous when she showed up to the 2018 Emmys in a light pink gown. See her full look here!

Vanessa Kirby took the red carpet by storm at the 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 17! The actress, who played Princess Margaret on seasons one and two of The Crown, looked stunning as she arrived to the awards ceremony in a pink dress that hugged her figure perfectly. Although the dress was very simple, Vanessa made it look super sexy. She completed the look with her hair slicked over and parted to the side, and kept her makeup and jewelry to a minimum, as well. As a first-time nominee, Vanessa certainly wasn’t messing around when it came to her Emmys style!

At this year’s Emmys, Vanessa is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role on The Crown. However, it’ll be tough competition for her, as she’s up against some FIERCE and talented ladies — Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale), Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale), Lena Headey (Game of Thrones), Thandie Newton (Westworld) and Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale). Ann took home the honor at last year’s show.

Meanwhile, The Crown is also up for Outstanding Drama Series, and Vanessa’s co-star, Claire Foy, is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Matt Smith also scored a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Prince Philip, with The Crown also garnering nominations for Outstanding Directing and Writing.

This year’s Emmys are being hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, so they’re sure to be a hilarious affair. And the red carpet fashion isn’t too bad, either!