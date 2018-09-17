Tom Arnold Claims Mark Burnett ‘Choked’ Him During Wild Fight At Pre-Emmys Party

Things allegedly got physical between Tom Arnold and Mark Burnett at an Emmys party, with the former claiming Mark ‘choked’ him. However, Mark’s wife has a different account of the evening.

UPDATE: Although Tom Arnold claims he was filing a police report, the LAPD told HollywoodLife, “Per our watch commander at that station, there was no report of an incident related to Tom Arnold.” Tom Arnold claims Mark Burnett physically attacked him at the Evening Before the Emmys party on Sept. 16. “Mark Burnett just went apes*** and choked me at this huge Emmy party,” he tweeted. “Then he ran away with his torn pink shirt & missing gold chain. I’m waiting for LAPD.” However, Mark’s wife, Roma Downey, had a different story to tell. She took to Twitter to show off a photo of her hand with a huge bruise in the middle of it. “Got this bruise tonight when Tom Arnold tried to ambush my husband Mark and me at a charity event. Is your TV show worth it Tom? Please stop.”

When Tom saw Roma’s tweet, he responded, “Bulls***. You lie. Your crazy husband attacked me you psycho. I’m filing police report & suing you for defamation.” The tension between Tom and Mark has been brewing for months now, and it’s all leading up to the premiere of Tom’s new show, The Hunt for the Trump Tapes, on Sept. 18. Tom claims that Mark has tapes of Donald Trump allegedly making bigoted and disturbing comments on-set of The Apprentice, but is refusing to release them (tom once competed on The Apprentice, which was hosted by Trump and produced by Mark). The reality series will depict Tom as he tries to track down the alleged tapes, which he claims to have seen.

Tom allegedly confronted Mark about the Trump tapes at the pre-Emmy party, according to our sister site, Variety, who spoke to an attendee within earshot of the scuffle. The fight was reportedly broken up quickly, but has clearly spilled onto social media.

Got this bruise tonight when Tom Arnold tried to ambush my husband Mark and me at a charity event. Is your TV show worth it Tom?Please stop pic.twitter.com/lXvuKjIMI2 — Roma Downey (@RealRomaDowney) September 17, 2018

Mark Burnett just went apeshit & choked me at this huge Emmy party then he ran away with his torn Pink shirt & missing gold chain. I’m waiting for LAPD — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) September 17, 2018

“Mark Burnett says he’s Christian, and he lets that man do all that bulls***,” Tom said in a recent interview, promoting his show. “And he let a sexual harasser work on his show. I’m going to do this until [Trump] resigns. He is a crazy person.”