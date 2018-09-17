Tiffany Haddish’s Wild Emmys Dress Hilariously Compared To A Gym Class Parachute

Talk about a standout! Tiffany Haddish was definitely the center of attention when she showed up to the 2018 Emmys in a multi-colored ensemble — and fans couldn’t help but compare her to those parachutes from elementary school!

Tiffany Haddish hit up the Emmy Awards on Sept. 17 in QUITE a look! The actress definitely commanded attention on the red carpet in a colorful dress, which featured several colors of the rainbow in a striped pattern. The red, blue, yellow and green colors were inspired by the Eritrean flag, where her father was born, Tiffany revealed. The dress included a plunging neckline, which allowed the comedienne to put some cleavage on display. Tiffany oozed confidence as she strutted down the carpet in her look, and viewers immediately began blowing up on Twitter about the outfit.

Many people quickly pointed out that Tiffany’s dress was reminiscent of those big parachutes that kids play with in elementary school! Several posted photos of the gym-time game as a comparison, and it’s pretty uncanny. Of course, Tiffany looked a lot more glamorous than an elementary school gym prop! “Tiffany Haddish (as usual) looks amazing,” one person wrote. “But it kind of reminds me of school.”

Another person added, “Tiffany Haddish can pull off anything, including that tent we all used to run underneath in elementary school for gym class.” Many others agreed, with a third fan writing, “I love Tiffany Haddish and please don’t come for me but she’s giving me p.e. class parachute vibes.”

Tiffany Haddish can pull off anything, including that tent we all used to run underneath in elementary school gym class. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/ac3A8qr1wj — Kayla Bowers (@kaylabowers90) September 17, 2018

Tiffany already won an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her appearance on Saturday Night Live at the Creative Arts Emmys earlier this month. She’ll finally be able to collect the award at the Primetime Emmys, while also attending to promote her new movie, Night School.