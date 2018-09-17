Bow down to greatness! Taraji P. Henson rolled up to the red carpet at the 2018 Emmy Awards looking like a fairy queen in flowing florals, and we’re obsessed. See a full-length pic of her glorious gown here!

Let’s pack it all up, folks, because it’s not going to get any better than this. Taraji P. Henson, 47, gave Cookie Lyon a run for her money in a glorious ensemble on the 2018 Emmy Awards red carpet. Seriously; we could not handle this sheer beauty. Taraji always brings her best to red carpets, but there was something different about her look tonight. While she usually gravitates toward bombshell silhouettes and sizzling cleavage, she was decidedly more covered up at the Emmys.

As if that’s a bad thing! Her dress had long sleeves and a mock turtleneck, but while it was business up top, it was all party beneath. Seriously; just scroll down slowly and take it all in! The short, ruffled skirt shows off her perfect legs while a pair of strappy sandals keep everything flirty. We’re obsessed with the giant cape trailing behind her. This is no typical high-low gown! There’s actually more fabric in that train than in her entire party dress, to be honest. Gorgeous!

Her hair and makeup are perfect for this look, too. She went with a bronze eye and subtly winged eyeliner, with a frosted pink lip. Of course, she had major lashes and perfect brows! We love the wavy updo she rocked. She usually does something sleek and polished, so this was a cool change!

