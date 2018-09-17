‘Stranger Things’ Natalia Dyer & Charlie Heaton Get Cozy On The Red Carpet At The 2018 Emmy Awards

‘Stranger Things’ stars Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton lit up the red carpet at the 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 17 and they looked more adorable than ever!

One of our favorite couples, Natalia Dyer, 21, and Charlie Heaton, 24, attended the 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards together on Sept, 17 and they looked amazing as they cozily posed on the red carpet. Natalia looked absolutely stunning in a gold-colored sleeveless sequined gown and had her hair elegantly curled for the occasion while Charlie looked incredibly handsome in a classic black and white tuxedo with a dark patterned blazer. The two were all smiles as they held onto each other and posed for cameras as they anticipated one of television’s biggest and most glamorous nights.

The Stranger Things stars have been rumored to be dating since as far back as 2016 but they didn’t make their red carpet debut as a couple until the 2017 Fashion Awards in London in Dec. and it caused major excitement from fans. Since then, they’ve been seen together on a number of casual outings and professional events and they always look so happy. We couldn’t be more thrilled for the duo!

In addition to their romance, Natalia and Charlie have a lot to be excited about when it comes to their popular Netflix series. The show was nominated for five Emmy awards this year proving its still going strong and impressing both those in the industry and devoted viewers. The series was also nominated for five Emmy awards last year so it doesn’t look like things are calming down anytime soon. The third season premieres in 2019.

Natalia and Charlie were one of many amazing couples to shine on the Emmys red carpet. It’s always a treat to see young love happen in the entertainment industry and these two actors have definitely been the greatest role models in the world of emotions!