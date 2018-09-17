Millie Bobby Brown & More Glamorous Celebs Getting Ready For The 2018 Emmy Awards

Ahead of television’s biggest night, some of the hottest stars went all out as they glowed up. Tracee Ellis Ross, Padma Lakshmi & more shared behind-the-scenes shots as they got ready for the Emmys. Check them out!

It takes a lot of effort to looks this flawless. Right before the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, stars from all your favorite channels, shows and streaming services summoned all the best glam squads across the land. After all, no one can walk the red carpet looking like a hot mess, right? Just ask Heidi Klum, 45, who posted a shot of her lounging in a limo ahead of the Sept. 17 event. Gotta keep that dress wrinkle free!

Tracee Ellis Ross, 45, got in some pop-a-shot basketball ahead of the awards because really, what better way to kick off a historic night than without some arcade games? If she or Issa Rae, 33, win, they will be the first black woman to win Best Lead Actress in a Comedy since 1981. Jessica Biel, 36, got some reps in — gotta get that extra pump before the red carpet — while Millie Bobby Brown, 14 did some dancing.

Will any of these looks be named “Best Dressed?” They have to step their game up if they want to compete with some of the jaw-dropping looks from last year. Millie Bobby Brown, 14, looked like a pristine snow princess in her pure white dress, while Reese Witherspoon, 42, kept it “business casual” in an outfit that was half-business suit, half-dress, and all amazing. Insecure’s Issa Rae was a vision in red while Cicely Tyson, 93, was as regal as a queen. In between Jessica Lange, 69, Keri Russell, 42, Priyanka Chopra, 36, and Ashley Nicole Black, 33, the red carpet was just packed with amazing looks. This year’s walkway needs to step it up if they want to make the “Best Dressed” list but by judging all the work going on in these prep photos, the fashion should be phenomenal.

The red carpet is where every nominee gets a chance to feel like a winner, which is good because the 2018 Emmy Awards might throw the usually predictable ceremony on its head. For the first time in Emmy history, Netflix scored the most nominations, dethroning television powerhouse HBO. Still, HBO’s crown jewel, Game Of Thrones, still took home the most nominations (22), while Westworld snagged 21. The Handmaid’s Tale, which won the award for Outstanding Drama Series last year, also picked up 20 nominations. Here’s hoping the show is as exciting as the red carpet (and that RuPaul’s Drag Race finally dethrones The Voice and The Amazing Race to win the award for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program.) If you really want to know some of the extremities some people go through in order to look glamorous, just ask RuPaul! Work, queen!