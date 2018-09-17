Sofia Richie Wishes Scott Disick Would Be More Romantic Like Justin Bieber — Her Relationship Worry

The grass is always greener on the other side! Now that Hailey and Justin are taking their relationship to the next level, a source close to Sofia says she wants the same from Scott.

Hailey Baldwin, 21, and Justin Bieber, 24, were only dating for a few weeks when the “Baby” singer proposed to his model girlfriend in the Bahamas — and they reportedly tied the knot just two months later! When you know, you know, right? Their relationship has the whole world green with envy, and it sounds like Justin’s ex Sofia Richie, 20, isn’t immune to the feeling. Ever since breaking up with JB, she’s been seriously dating Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex Scott Disick, 35. And when we say serious, we mean it! She hangs out with his three kids Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3, on the reg — and she’s ready to for Scott to pull a Bieber and move their relationship forward, a source close to Sofia told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Sofia thinks Justin and Hailey’s whirlwind romance is super romantic, and she wishes that Scott would be more open to the idea of getting married,” the insider said. “They’ve been together for over a year now and sometimes she worries that their relationship is never going to progress to the next stage.” But that doesn’t necessarily mean the model wants a proposal ASAP — any romantic gesture would be nice! “Sofia would love for Scott to be more like Justin when it comes to romance,” the source added. “She loves that he wears his heart on his sleeve and doesn’t care what everybody else thinks about his relationship with Hailey. Sofia would love for Scott to make some big public gesture of his love for her.”

But whether he does or not, Sofia has made it clear that what she and her boyfriend share is really special. “We are very happy, very lovey dovey,” she said in a Sept. 9 interview with The Sydney Morning Herald. “We are best friends and that is mainly the strongest connection we have. We have always had that best friend connection and from there it has really worked out. I am so happy.”

Aw! That’s what we like to hear. Not all men show their love the same way, so whether he’s got his heart on his sleeve or not, we just hope Scott keeps treating Sofia right!