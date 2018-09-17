‘Single Parents’: Leighton Meester, Taran Killam & More Are Ready To Play In New Photos

‘Single Parents’ is going to be your favorite new comedy. HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY debuting 3 new photos featuring the cast, which includes Leighton Meester, Taran Killam, and Brad Garrett!

These single parents are going to make you LOL. Single Parents premieres Sept. 26 on ABC, and you’re going to fall in love with this cast. The cast includes Taran Killam as Will Cooper, Leighton Meester as Angie D’Amato, Kimrie Lewis as Poppy Banks, Jake Choi as Miggy Park, and Brad Garrett as Douglas Fogerty. HollywoodLife can EXCLUSIVELY reveal three new portraits of the cast that features the parents and the adorable kids. Don’t you just love Single Parents already?!

The show follows single parent Will Cooper, who has fallen down the rabbit hole of PTA, parenting, and princesses as he raises his daughter, Sophie. The other single parents — Angie, Douglas, Poppy, and Jake — come together to help him realize that being a great parent doesn’t mean sacrificing everything. It’s not easy raising kids alone, but these parents have each other when it matters most. There are going to be huge laughs and many heartwarming moments along the way.

Single Parents also stars Marlow Barkley as Sophie Cooper, Tyler Wladis as Graham D’Amato, Devin Trey Campbell as Rory Banks, Mia Allan as Emma Fogerty, Ella Allan as Amy Fogerty, and Brad Garrett as Douglas Fogerty. Trust me, these kids are downright funny and hold their own alongside their onscreen parents.

Brad and Taran are known for their comedy skills from Everybody Loves Raymond and Saturday Night Live. Leighton continues to prove she’s got some serious comedic chops. This show is going to be relatable to so many people. We’ve all been where these parents have been once upon a time. You’re not going to want to miss this new fall comedy!