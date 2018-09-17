Scarlett Johansson Glows In Glam White Gown With BF Colin Jost On The Emmys Red Carpet

‘Saturday Night Live’ star Colin Jost had the best accessory of all at the 2018 Emmys,as girlfriend Scarlett Johansson accompanied her man to the ceremony. We’ve got the red carpet pics.

Michael Che got to play third wheel again as his Saturday Night Live Weekend Update co-star and good pal Colin Jost, 36, brought along his stunning girlfriend, actress Scarlett Johansson, 33, to the 2018 Emmy Awards on Sept. 17. The two men are co-head writers and co-hosts for the ceremony, and the Avengers star didn’t want to miss out on seeing her boyfriend shine. Scarlett looked absolutely incredible in a a white sequined off the shoulder gown with a plunging neckline and a giant left thigh slit that showed plenty of leg. ScarJo’s hair is back to her natural blonde color and is growing out after several years of wearing it super short. It’s now sits just above her shoulders. Scarlett held on tight to Colin’s arm on the red carpet and absolutely glowed with love as she gazed at him with price.

Michael, 35, and Colin hit up Ellen DeGeneres‘ daytime talk show on Sept. 14 to talk about their big task of carrying the Emmys telecast, but the 60-year-old host was more interested in Colin’s love life and how it has taken a toll on their friendship. “The two of you are close, but what is the relationship with Scarlett?” Ellen asked Michael. “Has that affected your friendship? Are you like, the third wheel on dates and stuff?” Colin laughed,“He’s going to cry.” His pal shot back, “Actually not anymore, because I’m dating a celebrity, too — she’s a Times Square Elmo.”

In all serious, Michael claims Colin’s romance with Scarlett has changed the dynamic of their friendship. “But he’s changed a lot since,” Michael revealed then turned to Colin and scolded him, “You don’t invite me places and when you do, you ditch me.”

Colin said the reverse is true, telling him, “You’ve never invited me anywhere! You don’t invite me to come over, hang out, have dinner.” Michael fired back, “Well, yeah, because you’re with Scarlett Johansson. I don’t want to tell you to come to this dive bar with me and watch a Yankee game. I feel like maybe you have better things to do now.” Scarlett and Colin were first linked in May of 2017 after she hosted SNL. They had numerous undercover dates over the next year then she made him her bonafide boyfriend by walking the red carpet together at the April 2018 premiere of Avengers: Infinity War. This is now their second red carpet together and things seem more solid than ever between this talented and gorgeous twosome.