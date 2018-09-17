Sandra Oh Shines On 2018 Emmy’s Red Carpet In Gorgeous Plunging Red Gown

Sandra Oh is back on the Emmy’s red carpet for the first time since leaving ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ The ‘Killing Eve’ star up for an Emmy for Best Actress in a Leading Role and looked every inch the goddess in her red gown. We’ve got the pics.

It’s so great to see the mega-talented Sandra Oh back on the Emmy Awards’ red carpet. The 47-year-old has made history becoming the first actress of Asian descent to land a Best Actress in a Leading Role nomination for her stellar performance as an ambitious MI6 agent on BBC America’s Killing Eve. She absolutely crushed it on the 2018 Emmys red carpet on Sept. 17, wearing a plunging red satin gown with metallic accents on her belt and short capped sleeves. Sandra wore her famous luscious dark curly locks flowing, and her stunning dress featured a massive slit up the middle, revealing her toned legs and platform red heels.

Sandra has five previous Emmy nominations under belt, all in the Best Supporting Actress category for her portrayal of Dr. Cristina Yang on Grey’s Anatomy. It’s unfathomable that she never took home a trophy for the role, and she left the show in 2014 after a decade of playing the driven and determined heart surgeon. She had many offers to return to TV, but waited until the perfect role came along, and she jumped at the chance at playing Eve Polastri in the cat and mouse thriller where she hunts down a fashion-loving international assassin Villanelle, based on the four book series by author Luke Jennings.

“Those four years were like active waiting. I was not not working really in here [motions to gut] to be able to figure out what the right thing is and what it is to say no and what it is to say yes,” Sandra revealed in May during a Hollywood Reporter roundtable discussion. She praised Killing Eve‘s showrunner and executive producer, Phoebe Waller-Bridge. “It was the character and Phoebe’s voice that I thought, ‘This is the right thing for me. This feels right to say yes.’”

Of playing Eve, she told the LA Times on Aug. 12 the she finally found a role that was worth the time and emotional commitment. “I feel like I know so much more now in my mid-life. I’m in my 40s. You know when you move to that part of your life where you ask: ‘Why am I hanging out with these people I don’t really care about?’ It’s the same thing. I only want to do things that demand all of me. That’s just how I want to give. I want to give all of me. So I need to find something that is worth it. And Eve is worth it.”