Roseanne Claims Her Character Dies Of An Opioid Overdose On ‘The Conners’: ‘They Killed Her’

Roseanne Barr is claiming that her title character from ‘Roseanne’ will have suffered an opioid overdose on ‘The Conners’ & have been killed off. Here’s what she had to say.

Roseanne Barr has claimed she knows the fate of her character on the Roseanne spin-off The Conners, and it’s not good. While appearing Brandon Straka‘s YouTube channel Walk Away, the ousted star said Roseanne Conner will have died from an opioid overdose. “Oh yeah, they killed her,” Roseanne admitted. “They have her die of an opioid overdose… There’s nothing I can do about it. It’s done. It’s over.”

Meanwhile, John Goodman previously teased Roseanne’s characters fate in an interview with The Times. “It’s an unknown. I guess he’ll be mopey and sad because his wife’s dead,” John said. The spin-off’s first episode will air on Oct. 16. “There’s not a lot of people scraping by on television,” John went on to say. “[The Conners] love each other very much and that’s what gets them through, the humor and the love.”

In response to the now-infamous in which she compared former president Barack Obama’s advisor Valerie Jarrett to an ape, Roseanne gave an apology on Hannity. “I’m sorry for the misunderstanding that caused my ill worded tweet,” she said. “I’m sorry you feel harm and hurt and I never meant that. I apologize. I never meant to hurt anybody.” However, she later went on to bash Jarrett’s appearance by bizarrely remarking, “She’s got to get a new haircut. Seriously.”

Before that, Roseanne exploded about Valerie in an another interview. “I’m trying to talk about Iran! I’m trying to talk about Valerie Jarrett about the Iran deal,” Roseanne screamed. “That’s what my tweet was about. I thought the b*tch was white, goddammit. I thought the b*tch was white. F*ck!”