Rihanna Rocks Dramatic Blue Eyeshadow For ‘Allure’s Best Of Beauty Issue — See Pics

It’s been one year since Fenty Beauty burst onto the scene, and Rihanna isn’t slowing down anytime soon. See her newest shoot below.

Rihanna, 30, can pull off any hair and makeup look, and for the October issue of Allure, where they reveal their Best Of Beauty, Rihanna models her Fenty Beauty line to perfection. Showing off dramatic looks like blue eyeshadow, blue eyeliner, and glitter lips, her skin is poreless and perfect. She’s glowing in this shoot, thanks to makeup done by Priscilla Ono. Her hair was done by longtime stylist Yusef Williams.

Shot by photographer Nadine Ijewere, the issue does not feature an interview with Rihanna — instead, it has letters of admiration from fans, bloggers, and model Slick Woods (who was literally in labor while walking pregnant at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show during New York Fashion Week. The show closed out Fashion Week, and had everyone talking.

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty changed the landscape of makeup. Inclusion, and a match for everyone. Rihanna introduced her Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation in a whopping 40 shades, which literally pushed bigger brands to expand their range. Her product range is full of bright and fun colors, to make whatever look you want. Products can be used in a multitude of ways — for this shoot, her Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil, which is a body shimmer, is also used on her lids, and on her lips.

We love that Rihanna is not afraid to try new things, and push the boundaries of beauty. She’s making us feel better about getting out of our comfort zone. She’s the ultimate style, beauty and self-confidence icon! We love you, RiRi!