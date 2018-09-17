Richard Gere, 69, Expecting Baby #2 With New Wife, 35 – See Sweet Announcement

Just five months after tying the knot, Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva have a little one on the way. You’ll never guess who helped make their exciting announcement!

Baby on board! Richard Gere, 69, is expecting his second child, his first with wife Alejandra Silva, 35. She shared the incredible news on Instagram Sept. 16 writing, “A very special moment just a few minutes ago… Getting blessings for our precious to come.. We couldn’t say it before telling HH Dalai Lama.” That’s right, the couple waited until the Buddhist leader had placed a hand on her baby bump before spilling the beans to followers. In the pic, Richard also has his hand on his wife’s belly as the couple stood with their heads bowed before the Dalai Lama.

Not only does Richard already have an 18-year-old son with ex Carey Lowell named Homer James Jigme, but the actor’s new wife has one as well. Albert is five, which means the baby in Alejandra’s belly will be welcomed by two awesome older brothers. But while they’ve each tackled parenthood before, Alejandra and Richard must be so excited to step into this new chapter together. They just tied the knot five months ago during a secret April wedding, announcing the news in May.

If this baby announcement seems a little fast, recall Richard and Alejandra knew each other for a decade before they started dating in 2014. We love that they aren’t wasting any time in starting their family!

Alejandra’s baby bump isn’t very visible in the pic she posted, thanks to her black suit and the hands on her belly, so here’s to hoping a better look is on the way!