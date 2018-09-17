Rachel Brosnahan Of ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Sets The 2018 Emmy Awards Red Carpet On Fire

Before the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards kicked off, attendees of the show walked the red carpet, and Rachel Brosnahan, of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ stole the show!

Rachel Brosnahan’s starring role in Amazon’s break-out hit show, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, earned her a 2018 Emmy nomination for ‘Lead Actress In A Comedy Series,’ but before the show, she was winning on the red carpet! She looked flawless in her crimson red colored gown! The 27-year-old star showed up to the ceremony in the regal dress which featured a one-shouldered strap, and a flowing pleated skirt. Plus, Rachel boldly chose to match her lipstick with her red dress, and accessorized with a pair of oversized diamond drop earrings. With her hair swept back into a tight bun, Rachel was looking like a class act!

Rachel’s comedy series is actually up for multiple awards this year — in addition to her ‘Lead Actress’ nod, the show as a whole received a nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series! It’s bound to be a big night for the whole cast. While Rachel showed up to the award show alone, fans were wondering why fellow actor, Jason Ralph, was not on her arm. The two have been romantically linked for some time, but have remained very hush hush about their relationship. Earlier this year, Jason accompanied his lady to the 2018 Golden Globes, and was there to see Rachel win Best Actress in a TV Series for Mrs. Maisel!

Rachel recently opened up about her role in the show, when speaking to Entertainment Weekly. Brosnahan referenced a moment from the season finale during where Midge and her friend Imogene pack goodie bags for their children’s joint birthday party. The two women get confused about what they’ve put in which bag, and the scene ended in a frenzy! The actress told EW: “There were just hundreds and hundreds of props. Keeping track of that many props and also talking at a million miles an hour like we do on the show was just impossible. It took us a really long time to get it right.” Hey, even actresses need practice!

We are loving this fearless look from Rachel! With her bold beauty look to match her bright red gown, this might be our favorite red carpet look from Rachel to date.