Paris Jackson Furious After She’s Accused Of Dating Relative: ‘He’s My F***ing Cousin’

Paris Jackson had to deny a ridiculous report that she was dating her cousin. Read what she had to say here.

Paris Jackson is livid after a publication claimed she was dating her cousin. The report by Zolex, which was originally titled No longer a lesbian? Paris Jackson pictured out with rumoured new love interest…a black man! (photos) (yep, you read that right), claimed that the star was dating “a black man rumored to be her new lover.” First of all, WTF? Second of all, the man is not her lover… he’s her cousin.

In response to this outlandish and false report, Paris took to her Instagram story to write, “good example of how people just make things up and don’t check their facts. if after this you guys still believe what you read about, gfy.” She also added, “he’s my f***king cousin… not to mention, why was he simply labeled ‘a black man’. like who cares?? why does that have to be part of the narrative?? a human is a human.” Amen! You can read Paris’ full response to this wild story in our pics below!

We reported earlier how Paris sent her rumored ex Cara Delevignge after she was spotted with her new girlfriend Ashley Benson. “Happy belated birthday i love you,” Paris wrote on her Instagram Story, tagging Cara. After sharing a slew of pictures together, Paris continued, “i’m so proud of you and all you do. here’s to another year of life, so lucky to have you in mine!”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news surrounding Paris. In the meantime, check out all of her recent pics in our gallery above.